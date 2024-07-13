Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,544 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,388. The firm has a market cap of $231.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

