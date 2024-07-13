Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of GATX worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of GATX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in GATX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.04. 167,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,509. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $146.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.