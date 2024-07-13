Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $179.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

Get Our Latest Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,678,884 shares of company stock valued at $955,868,736. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.