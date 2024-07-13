Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $2,499,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 327.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO traded up $21.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,588.52. 119,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,401.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,288.56. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $808.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,605.69.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

