Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 915,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,572,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

