Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,703,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLI traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $141.43. 273,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

