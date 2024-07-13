Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 94.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 136,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,836. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

