Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $170,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $170,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $67,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,683 shares of company stock worth $1,056,089. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.17. The company had a trading volume of 378,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $225.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.34) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGNE

About BeiGene

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.