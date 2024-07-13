Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. 2,650,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,476.60 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

