Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,626.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.54. 212,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,230. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.49 and a 52 week high of $272.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.