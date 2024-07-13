Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.66 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Graphic Packaging worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.74.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.1 %

GPK stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.