Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,987,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $39,164,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,995,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balchem Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BCPC traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.08. The stock had a trading volume of 186,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.