Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FI traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

