Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,587 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.96.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.43. 7,217,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,871,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

