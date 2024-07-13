Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 88,763 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,763 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 174,783 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 196,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,423,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,715. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.