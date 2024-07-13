Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 26,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Opawica Explorations Stock Up 28.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

