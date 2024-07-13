Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Onsemi by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 3,907.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Onsemi by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Onsemi by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 283,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $76.87 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.