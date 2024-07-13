OmniFlix Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $38.51 Million (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $38.51 million and $44,945.73 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.14124582 USD and is down -16.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $58,576.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

