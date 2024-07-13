Omni Network (OMNI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.16 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Omni Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni Network has a market cap of $135.16 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni Network token can now be bought for about $12.15 or 0.00020715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,124,166 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,335,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 12.17622145 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $23,080,625.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.