OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 597,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,661 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,906,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
