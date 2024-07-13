OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 597,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,661 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,906,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:OFG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,542. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

