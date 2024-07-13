Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,384 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after buying an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after buying an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after buying an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.00. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $233.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

