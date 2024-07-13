Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases Shares of 900 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 76.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.81. The stock had a trading volume of 751,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.83 and its 200-day moving average is $243.48.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.