Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0804 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $539.48 million and $23.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.06 or 0.05368249 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00044641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

