NXM Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009489 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,759.34 or 0.99978903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00068389 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.