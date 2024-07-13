NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Reaches $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001122 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,829.76 or 0.99976651 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00069657 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

