NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE NVR traded down $7.62 on Friday, hitting $8,062.27. 23,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7,586.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7,525.13. NVR has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,243.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

