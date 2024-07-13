Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) PT Raised to $115.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NUVL has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $2,386,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,842,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,475. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nuvalent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

