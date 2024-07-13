Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NRIX traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,806. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRIX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

