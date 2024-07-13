NU Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 202,281 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 428% compared to the average daily volume of 38,337 call options.

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.23.

NU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. 23,273,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,596,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NU has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

NU last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420,994 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

