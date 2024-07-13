Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 0.9%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $140.94 and last traded at $141.41. 801,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,425,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $637.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 712,745 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

