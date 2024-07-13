Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64). 79,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 116,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.62).

Novacyt Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.79. The company has a market cap of £34.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.69 and a beta of -1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

