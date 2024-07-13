Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.30.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.83. Groupon has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

