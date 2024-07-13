Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

