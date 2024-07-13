Northamber (LON:NAR) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45). 23 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

Northamber Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,925.00 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.78.

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

