Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 709.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NRILY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,348. Nomura Research Institute has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

