Niza Global (NIZA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $261,117.27

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Niza Global has a total market cap of $261,117.27 and $3.77 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,670,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00115388 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,023,662.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

