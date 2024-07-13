NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 1.1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.32. Approximately 4,267,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,081,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

