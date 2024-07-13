Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.87

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.87 and last traded at $86.81, with a volume of 87975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NIC

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,528 shares of company stock worth $118,412. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.