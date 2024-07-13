NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Update

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCSYF remained flat at $159.34 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.11. NICE has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

