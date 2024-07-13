NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Update

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
NICE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NCSYF remained flat at $159.34 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.11. NICE has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00.
About NICE
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.