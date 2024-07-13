NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Down 3.1%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 51,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average session volume of 12,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

NFI Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.