NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.60 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.06). Approximately 2,265,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,595,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60 ($1.05).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The company has a market capitalization of £488.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.02.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEnergy Solar Fund

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

In other news, insider Paul Le Page acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($29,973.10). 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

