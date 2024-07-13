NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.60 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.06). Approximately 2,265,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,595,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60 ($1.05).
NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The company has a market capitalization of £488.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.02.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at NextEnergy Solar Fund
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NextEnergy Solar Fund
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.