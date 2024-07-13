New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 350,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 309,941 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in New Found Gold by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in New Found Gold by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New Found Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,875,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold



New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

