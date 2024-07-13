Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 13.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.87. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 13.43.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

