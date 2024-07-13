Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.02 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $474.45 million and $19.02 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,638.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.00642472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00119274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.01 or 0.00269464 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00041353 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00067357 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,237,749,049 coins and its circulating supply is 44,547,359,267 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

