Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Update

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 589.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Neoen Stock Performance

Shares of Neoen stock remained flat at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. Neoen has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

