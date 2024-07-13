Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Update

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 589.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Neoen Stock Performance
Shares of Neoen stock remained flat at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. Neoen has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.
Neoen Company Profile
