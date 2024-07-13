Nelson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,585,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHAK traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 63,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

