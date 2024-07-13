Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,748,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136,806. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

