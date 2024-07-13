Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 69.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,242,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.02. 1,312,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

