Nelson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $51.50. 6,815,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,495,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.