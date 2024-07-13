Nelson Capital Management LLC Buys 5,407 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.0 %

KO traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $63.70. 9,201,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,398. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $274.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

